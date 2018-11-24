Kissan Sabha meeting held

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: A meeting of Kissan Sabha was held on Friday at Dandesar in Noushera Sub District where farmers in large number of adjoining areas participated. State President of Kisan Sabha, Hari Chand Jalmeria, was the Chief Guest while Uday Chand presided over the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion Jalmeria said that farmers, who comprise over 75 per cent of the country’s population, have been left behind in the race of development. Neither they get profitable price of their agricultural and allied produce nor their living conditions have improved in rural areas at par with urban areas. Most of the agricultural land in the State is Kandi and un-irrigated.

There is least effort to improve irrigation facilities while monkey menace has terrorised farmers resulting into abandoning of agricultural and horticultural activities in many areas. Border area farmers also face problem of uncertainty due to intermittent firings. Jalmeria urged upon the Governor to pay attention to these issues.

Uday Chand stressed upon proper rehabilitation of those farmers who get disturbed due to firing on borders. He also emphasised on improving the living conditions in the rural areas and asked the government to put a check on the conversion of agricultural land for non-agricultural purposes.

A 15 member committee headed by Ravi Kumar as President and Pooja Devi as Secretary was constituted. Satnam Singh, Badri Nath, Kewal Krishan, Banwari Lal, Sarita Devi, Sunita Sharma, Swarna Devi, Meenakshi, Anu and Anuradha were elected as other members of the committee.