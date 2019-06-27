Kissan Mela held in Panchayat Hanjana Thakra

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NOWSHERA: A Kissan Mela was organised in Panchayat Hanjana Thakra, Nowshera on Thursday.

The Mela was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajouri Aijaz Ahmed Asad on the last day of ‘Back to Village Programme’.

A large number of farmers participated in the event and were imparted awareness about modern agriculture, sericulture and floriculture techniques. The DC also sensitised the farmers about various government schemes launched for the farmers.

Chief Agriculture Officer, Tehsildar Nowshera, CHO Rajouri, SDPO Brijesh Sharma, DGPC President Bhopinder Singh Tiger and other prominent persons of the area were also present.

People of the area and Sarpanch Inderjeet Singh thanked the DC Rajouri for organising this Mela in their Panchayat along border.