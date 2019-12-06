Kishtwar to get surplus drinking water soon: DDC

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana today conduct a visit to the filtration plant site at Trirsar where the water flow testing of an extremely important and ambitious Naigadh Water Supply Scheme from gravity line to new filtration plant completed successfully.

The testing was conducted by Department of PHE Hydraulic Division Kishtwar. DDC was informed by the executing agency that total pipeline of 32 km has been laid down and work on other components is on full swing.

DDC informed that at present Kishtwar town and its adjoining areas are getting 10 lakh gallons per day and with the commissioning of Naigad WSS an additional 15 lakh gallons per day will be added thereby making availability of 25 lakh gallons per day fulfilling the deficiency of water problems of Kishtwar town and its adjoining areas and also bringing solace to the people.

The DDC was accompanied by ADDC Mohd Hanief Malik, Joint Director Planning, Mohd. Iqbal, ALC, Anoop Kumar Tehsildar, Pramod Kumar, CAHO, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Sen besides JE’s and other senior officers of the department.