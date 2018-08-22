Kishtwar- the death trap

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Those travelling between the 70 Km stretch of Kishtwar-Gulabgarh road to reach famous shrine of Machail Mata do so with all the blessings of God Almighty.

Chances are that the existing road conditions and a small mistake by the driver may lead to a fatal accident on sharp bends in the absence of crash barriers and parapets.

More than the driving skills, the travelers need luck and blessings to steer through the zig zag road in pitch dark conditions in the absence of any provision of lights. Inclement weather conditions and random rock slides add to the miseries of passengers, especially during rainy season.

For the past several years, the construction agencies have been working on improving the road conditions and enhancing safety measures but barring 30 km stretch –10 kms from Gulabgarh toward Kishtwar and roughly 20 kms from Kishtwar towards Gulabgarh– are considered safe enough for day time travel but the leftover stretch is a virtual ‘death trap’.

Passionate pleas made by local residents have failed to make much difference and they have been left trapped between the high hills at the mercy of God.

Even seasoned drivers fear travelling on the road in adverse weather conditions. From time to time successive State governments have announced road construction projects and doled assurances on the eve of elections to construct all weather roads but till date the commuters continue to walk in to the death traps and become victims of poor planning of executing construction agencies.

Numerous accidents have forced the State government agencies to only order high level probes and form committees to recommend safety measures to improve the road conditions but the difficult terrain in the region is acting as the biggest stumbling block.

In the past 24 hours, in two back to back tragic accidents, 20 passengers lost their lives on the road link between Kishtwar and Gulabgarh and in both the cases pilgrims became mostly victims while they were returning after performing special prayers in the shrine.

An average number of over 15,000 pilgrims are travelling on daily basis but even then the road construction agencies have not identified the vulnerable patches and deputed local guides to help drivers pass through the area to prevent mishaps.

In the absence of crash barriers and parapets along the most vulnerable stretches, fear looms large about fall of vehicles in the gushing Chenab, which runs parallel to the hilly road, but no such effort has been made to prevent mishaps even after losing hundreds of precious lives in frequent road accidents.

According to official sources, an average number of deaths per year in the State has been over 900 during the past 5 years. In 2017, 926 persons died in over 5,000 road mishaps across the State. In 2016, J&K witnessed 958 deaths in road accidents, while 917 people died in 2015 and 992 died in 2014 and 990 in 2013.