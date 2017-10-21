Kishtwar police celebrates Diwali with inmates of Bal Ashram

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: The District Police Kishtwar celebrated the festival of Diwali with the orphan children of Bal Ashram Kishtwar. The bal ashram is run by District Social Welfare Department and children were brought to District Police Lines under the supervision of Superintendent of the Ashram Shakeela Sultan.

The District Police received the children, served cold drinks and sweets to them. The police arranged firecrackers and other illuminating material for the children. The children enjoyed the crackers, Aatishbazis and other items of amusement in the company of police officers and officials and the staff of the Ashram. The later was followed by the dinner to the children.

The Senior Superintendent of Police Abrar Chowdhary, Superintendent of Bal Ashram Shakeela Sultan and Senior Journalist Tousref Bhat spoke on the occasion and interacted with the children regarding the importance of festival and well being of the children.

The program was conducted by Dy. Superintendent of Police (probationer) Mohd Rafi.

Besides the senior police officers and staff and officers of the social welfare department the programme was attended by police officials and media persons. The programme was first of its kind and has been appreciated by the public.