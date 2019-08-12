Kishtwar: Markets witness heavy rush, situation remains peaceful

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District Magistrate Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana on Sunday eased the curfew in the district from 8:00 AM till further orders, however night curfew shall remain continue from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM which paved the way for the resumption of normal activities without any untoward incident.

The District Magistrate informed that the easing in curfew was made today in Kishtwar town and surrounding areas wherein shops and business establishments remained opened and people in large numbers thronged the markets to buy essentials commodities in a peaceful environment ahead of Eid Festival.

He also inspected food stores, petrol pumps and medical shops during his visit to the town.

The District Magistrate further congratulated the Muslim brethren on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and hoped that this festival may bring peace and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police J&K (DGP), Dilbag Singh visited district Kishtwar and reviews the overall security, law and order scenario in the district.

During his visit, the DGP interacted with public and security personnel to get the first hand appraisal of the ground situation.

DGP also extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings to Muslim brethren and appealed the people to maintain peace and harmony in the district.

Later, the DGP convened a meeting with officers of Army, Police, CRPF and Civil Administration. He instructed the security persons to deal strictly with the malicious elements and maintain law and order in the district.