Kishtwar lawyer files PIL seeking Machail Shrine Board

JAMMU: A practicing advocate Ajay Kumar Sharma from Kishtwar on Tuesday filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in State High Court seeking constitution of Shrine Board at Machial Mata and for constituting a Special Investigation Team who will look into the financial irregularities and assets of the Sarv Shakti Sevak Sanstha.

The petitioner has alleged that there is a conflict between the managements of Sarv Shakti Sevak Sanstha and Sarv Shakti Shree Chandi Mata Mandir, Pacca Danga, which are looking after the affairs of Machail Mata Shrine, over attaining supremacy. It was alleged that few months back an FIR was registered by one of these Sansthas against the other and since then enmity had grown among them and now they are playing with the religious sentiments of the Hindu Community.

“Few days back when Charri Mubarak had reached the holy shrine, members of both the Sansthas involved in tussle thrashed each other and also the devotees present there and obstructed the religious rituals.

Petitioner further alleged that this enmity is denting the image of the community across the world.

It was also alleged that Government took no initiative in resolving the issue rather it acted as a mute spectator. The petitioner alleged that the rift between the parties is only because of the offerings and money since the Yatra has witnessed a record number of devotees this year.