Kishtwar killings; People takeout candle march

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) unit Bhadarwah took-out candle march at Bhadarwah to pay rich tributes to the slain BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar.

The candle march started from Vasuki Nag Temple situated at Vasakdera and passing through various markets culminated at Lakshmi Narayan Chowk Bhadarwah, where tributes were paid to the Parihar brothers, who were killed by some unidentified gunman in Kishtwar last week.

While speaking on the occasion, they demanded immediate arrest of accused persons involved in this barbaric murder. Meanwhile both communities of Kishtwar also took-out candle march as a sign of communal harmony in the sensitive district to pay tributes to the BJP leader and his brother.

The march was taken out from the residence of deceased BJP leader to old DC office Kishtwar, to express solidarity with the family of slain BJP leader and also send a message of communal harmony.

During the candle light march locals demanded identification and arrest of the people involved in killing of Parihar brothers.