Kishtwar incident will disturb communal harmony in Jammu: VHP

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Condemning strongly the killing of BJP leader Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar at Kishtwar, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) President Leela Karan Sharma called upon the administration to check the anti-national activities of terrorists and their supporters in the region as it will hamper the communal harmony in Jammu.

“Killing of BJP leader and his brother is the total failure of the administration and the intelligence and it appears that the terrorism has returned back to Chenab Valley,” Sharma said while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

This distorted act, he said, could not have happened without the local support as these persons must be raking for about a week and after committing the crime they must have got shelter in the town as there are hardly two or three exit points. “If these anti-national activities are not immediately checked, it will take an ugly turn affecting the harmony in Jammu and its surrounding areas,” Sharma warned.

Sharma also said that the upper ground workers who provide shelter and support to these terrorists should be apprehended immediately. If these criminal activities of the militants are not checked immediately, he said, they will get their foot hole in Jammu region to ease the pressure of the security forces in the Kashmir Valley.

Sharma also condoled the demise of the two brave souls and express the sympathy towards the bereaved families and showed solidarity with them in this hour of crisis.

Shakti Dutt Sharma Vice President, Abhishek Gupta Prant Secretary and Raj Kumar Gupta were also present in the press conference.