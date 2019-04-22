Kishtwar authorities order time-bound survey of tenants

Share Share 0 Share

State Times News

Jammu: Authorities in Kishtwar district on Sunday ordered a time-bound survey of tenants and also asked house owners not to provide rental accommodation to anybody without proper verification.

Kishtwar District Development Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana also warned of “stringent action” against house owners and tenants who create any kind of hurdle in the registration process.

The communally sensitive Kishtwar, which was declared terrorism-free over a decade ago, was rattled by the killing of BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar on November 1 last year, followed by assassination of senior RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his security guard inside a hospital on April 9.

“The assistant commissioner development and executive officer, municipal committee, have been directed to conduct a detailed survey of tenants residing within the municipal and panchayat limits of the town and adjoining areas through their field officials by or before April 30 without failure,” Rana said.

He said the decision to hold the survey of the tenants was taken for public safety and security and also to put a check over growing crime rate in the town.

The officers concerned have been directed to ensure that the information is fully clear and factual otherwise strict disciplinary action would follow against the erring officials, he said.