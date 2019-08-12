Kishtwar Admn issues helpline numbers

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: District administration Kishtwar on Sunday issued helpline numbers viz. 01995-261455 , 01995-259817, 01995-261021 and 01995-259852 in case of any emergency.

Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana asked the people to visit his office as helpline numbers are established here in order to facilitate the people who are in need to communicate with their relatives/ family members, who are presently out of the district or in case of any emergency otherwise.