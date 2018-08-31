Kishtwar Admn finalises arrangements for Janamashtami Shobha Yatra

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana on Friday finalised arrangements for Shri Krishan Janam Ashthami and Shoba Yatra here at a meeting of representatives of Sanatan Dharam Sabha and senior government functionaries.

At the outset, President Sanatan Dharam Sabha, Hans Raj Bhutyal briefed about venues for rituals to be performed during Janamashtami festival, Shoba Yatra route and sought adequate facilities and security arrangements at these places.

The Deputy Commissioner assured the Sabha members that all the arrangements regarding security, sanitation, medical facilities, drinking water, enroute Shoba Yatra shall be put in place. He directed XEN R&B (PWD) to ensure blacktopping of Shiv Mandir Road before Janamashtami festival.