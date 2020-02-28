Kishore Nite Season 3 on Feb 29

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Kishore Daa Fan Club J&K and Deepak Music Entertainment in collaboration with J&K Police is organising Kishore Nite Season 3 on February 29.

Briefing media persons here, Deepak Kumar, a singer, informed that after two hit seasons, this event is going to be the third season in which musical tributes shall be paid to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. He informed that during the event Kishore Daa Sammaan Awards will also be presented. Kumar said that Kavinder Gupta, former Deputy Chief Minister will be the Chief Guest while Mayor JMC, Chander Mohan Gupta, IGP Mukesh Singh, Nandan Kuthiala, Trustee Jodhamal Public School, Vikram Malhotra President DCC Jammu Urban and Brijmohan Sharma, member Secretary State Pollution Control Board will be the Guests of Honour and Deep Khare, Principal Jodhamal Public School; Dr Sanjeev Digra, Rohini Aima, Principal Jammu Sanskriti School, Subash Nanda, Sales and Marketing Head J&K, Kamdhenu Limited and Corporator Amit Gupta will be the Special Guests. Kumar appealed to the people of Jammu city to be part of this event and make it a grand success. He said that the entry will be free of costs.