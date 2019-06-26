Kishor elected as President Electronics Union Akhnoor

STATE TIMES NEWS

AKHNOOR: Kishor Kumar elected as President for the second time of Electronics Union Akhnoor in a meeting of Electronics Union of Akhnoor Electronics Shopkeeper. The meeting was organized by General Secretary of Akhnoor Electronics Union Ashok Langer at Mahajan Hall Akhnoor.

In the meeting, all the shopkeepers with voting system as per the rules of elections procedure elected Kishor Kumar as president while Vikas Gupta as elected Vice President, Rishav Gupta – General Secretary and Deva Nand- Cashier.

In the meeting president Kishor Kumar announced four days summer vacations for the Electronics Union shopkeepers and their employees.

Vishal Gupta, Vicky Mahajan, Ravi Shanker, Chotu, Rajinder Sharma, Rintu Mahajan and others were present during occasion.