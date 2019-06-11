Kisan Sabha organises convention

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: Kisan Sabha organised a convention in village Dalsar of Tehsil Ramnagar in which State President of Kisan Sabha, Hari Chand Jalmeria Advocate was the Chief Guest. Members of the Jammu Provincial Committee: Uday Chand, Master Swaran Singh, Master Paras Ram, Dewan Chand were the Special Guests. A presidium comprising Chanchala Devi(Sarpanch), Capt Ram Lal Sharma, master Yash Pal, Mir Chand, Dhani Ram presided over the convention. The convention of Kisan Sabha deliberated upon various issues concerning the farmers of local and provincial level importance. Large number of farmers of Ramnagar teshil participated and expressed their views.

Speaking on the occasion, state president of the Kisan Sabha, Hari Chand Jalmeria, expressed concern over the neglect and deprivation of the farmers in the state particularly those residing in remote areas. Over all condition of the health, educational, veterinary, agriculture, horticulture facilities are in poor shape. There is no adequate water, timely seed and fertilizer facility available in such areas. Even much publicized cooking gas is provided after adding Rs.50 or above per cylinder in remote areas. The farmers are 100 per cent dependent on vagaries of nature for their crop success. The monkey menace is predominant in almost all areas in Kandi and hilly areas which has forced the farmers to abandon farming or growing fruits. There is neither market nor storage facility made available to the farmers in rural remote areas and farmers are left to be exploited by the unscrupulous traders, he added. The condition of interior roads in Ramnagar area was pitiable and not attended to by the authorities.

Uday Chand, master Swaran Singh, Master Paras Ram, Dewan Chand, Capt Ram Lal Sharma, sarpanch Chanchala Devi, Panch anita Devi, Mir Chand, Panch Balak Ram, Capt Tulsi Dass, Ram Chand, Kartar Singh, Sohan Lal, S. Bhushan Singh spoke on the occasion and highlighted farmers issues. The convention was apprised that Jammu University Campus at Dalsar Ramnagar stands abandoned where building has been constructed and left un-used, tourism project of Dalser is also abandoned and this has badly affected the over all development of the area. There was severe crisis of electricity as transformer was burnt since a week and not repaired. The Convention asked the Govt. to pay immediate attention to the issues.