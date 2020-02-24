Kisan Sabha expresses grief over Billawar accident

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Hari Chand Jalmeria, President of Kisan Sabha expressed deep shock over demise of passengers in a road accident in village Malhar of Billawar area. He expressed heartfelt condolences with families of those who lost their lives and sympathies with injured. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Jalmeria said that Katli-Malhar and Katli-Marhoon roads are in worst condition and similar is the condition of Kohag to Kurhetar road. These roads are left for outdated small vehicles, driven by untrained persons, which are often loaded three-times beyond their capacity, he said, adding that transport system in entire Billawar-Sukrala-Machedi-Badnota road is in a deplorable condition.

Jalmeria asked government to pay adequate compensation to NoKs of deceased besides compensation and appropriate treatment to injured for their early recovery.