Kisan Sabha celebrates Foundation Day

BILLAWAR: Kisan Sabha celebrated its 40th Foundation Day in an impressive Kisan Samelan organised at Mandli in tehsil Billawar where large number of farmers from different districts of Jammu Province participated. Dr. Satnam Singh Ajnala president of Punjab Jamhoori Kisan Sabha was the chief guest whereas Com. Natha Singh, BR Upadiaya and Bansi Lal Gupta were guests of honour.

Presided over by a presidium comprising Hari Chand Jalmeria, Dr. Ghani Sham Singh Charak, Uday Chand, Master Swarn Singh, Dewan Chand, Chuni Lal Mistri, Romesh Singh, Ramankant Singh, the gathering of farmers was also addressed by many prominent participants including Tek Chand Sapolia, Balwant Singh Kalotra, Er Hari Saran Lalotra, Sarpanch Makhan Jamoria, Joginder Singh, Bhagat Ram Sharma, Chuni Lal, Onkar Chand, Hari Chand Miyan, Prem Singh, Krishan Verma, Ravi Singh, Sanjay Razdan. All those who dedicated their services during the past 40 years of struggleful life of Kisan Sabha, were remembered and tributes were paid by observing two minutes silence. Prominent names mentioned were of Rameshwar Bali, Romal Singh Bhadwal, Sub Mahan Singh, Bodh Raj Sharma, Sher Singh, Mani Ram Jalmeria, Hem Raj Kotwal, Wazir Chand, Hav Bhagat Ram and many others. Hari Chand Jalmeria J&K president of Kisan Sabha apprised the gathering about four decades long struggleful life of Kisan Sabha which included its struggles for compensation to farmers for loss suffered by rains in 1986-87, by hail storm in 1990 and 1996, raising of problems of Border Area farmers besides other issues.

Dr. Satnam Singh Ajnala threw light on the history of farmers movement since 1929 and sacrifices made by various kisan leaders. He said that fate of agriculture is connected with the Govt policies which need to be based on scientific research and pro-farmers. Farming should be made profitable occupation and policy of save farmers save agriculture should be pursued by the govt. He opposed forcible land acquisition for capitalists’ growth and making the farmers landless. He laid emphasis on rain water conservation, Govt research in agriculture, ensured procurement of agricultural products at profitable rates.

Other speakers highlighted issues affecting the farmers in Jammu Province which include growing Monkey menace, lack of marketing facilities, lack of irrigation facilities, no support to children of farmers in getting preference in training and recruitment in the agriculture related departments, non availability of research benefits of Agriculture University in different climatic zones etc. The resolutions adopted in the Kisan Samelan demanding of the Govt. included: Save Farmers-Save Agricultural Land, Ensure adequate compensation to farmers affected rain or draught related calamities and take each plot of land as basis for assessing loss, Provide procurement centers and marketing facility for farmers’ produce at Panchayat Level, Create research centers of Agriculture University in different climatic Zones and different areas, Provide reservation to children of farmers in training and recruitments for jobs in agriculture related departments, Save farmers from growing monkey menace and wandering animals which is becoming reason to abandon farming in many villages, provide pass books of land records to each farmer, provide pension at the rate Rs. 10,000 per month after age of 60 years to farmers, District Status for Billawar was also demanded in the Kisan Samelan.

Thirty one member J&K level Committee of Kisan Sabha was elected. Another thirty one member Committee of proposed Billawar District was also elected.