Kiran posted as Under Secy Tech Edu

JAMMU: Kiran Raina, Under Secretary in the Information Commission, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary, Technical Education Department.
The order in this regard was issued by General Administration Department (GAD) on Tuesday.
