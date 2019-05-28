Kiran Bedi to attend swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi

Share Share 0 Share

Puducherry: Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi will attend the May 30 swearing in ceremony of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the second term.

An official source said Bedi left here for Delhi Tuesday.

The Lt Governor will in the meanwhile complete three years in office on Wednesday, but will not be in the union territory because of her visit to Delhi.

She has been at loggerheads with Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his government on various administrative issues ever since she assumed office in May 29 2016. (PTI)