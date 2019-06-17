Kingpin of burglars’ gang nabbed

Share Share Share 0

NAGROTA: Police on Sunday busted a gang of thieves by arresting the kingpin at Nagrota.

As per the details, a police party of Nagrota Police Station during patrolling in Majeen area noticed a man breaking locks of a shop. Acting swiftly, police nabbed the man and brought him to police station. During questioning, he revealed that 16 theft cases have been already registered against him in Udhampur district. The accused has been identified as Darshan Singh, resident of Marta. A case under relevant sections of law was registered against him.