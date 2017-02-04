King Khan Doda lifts volleyball trophy

STATE TIMES NEWS

DODA: King Khan Doda lifted the trophy of Inter-village volleyball league organised and sponsored by Indian Army under Operation Sadhbhavna at Sports Stadium, here on Saturday.

As many as 24 teams from various corners of Doda District participated in the tournament.

The final match was played between Cobra Bhalessa and Kings Khan Doda which was won by later.

On this occasion besides a large number of spectators, senior officers including Commanding Officer 10 RR, Incharge SSP, ADC Doda, Mohd Hanif Malik and ASP Doda, Vinay Kumar were also present.

The winner team was given a cash award of Rs 10,000 and runners up of Rs 6,000.