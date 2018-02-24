Kin of PDP MLAs Madni, Mansoor get top KVIB posts

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Soon after the Jammu and Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board(KVIB) selection list of various posts was uploaded on its official website, severe criticism gain momentum on social networking sites, after it has been found that PDP leader’s son is slotted for the top post, while as Opposition Party, National Conference termed his selection a cruel joke.

In October 2016, several posts were advertised by the KVIB against the available posts like Executive Officer, Assistant Executive Officer, Publicity Officer and Field Publicity Officer.

Syed Aroot Madni has been selected as Executive Officer in KVIB. He is the son of former MLA, hailing from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, Sartaj Madni, who is also the uncle of Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti. This is trending on the Facebook and twitter.

Shah Faesal, 2009, IAS, topper wrote on his Facebook page,”If it’s true that the merit list has been rigged then instead of an inquiry there should be an FIR. High time that we take those people to task who push our educated youngsters to wall and kill their confidence.”

On the KVIB’s selection list, National Conference, asked Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to explain how the son of PDP Vice President and her uncle as well as the nephew of PDP General Secretary Peerzada Mansoor Hussain figured in the list of selected Executive Officers for the J&K Khadi and Village Board.

Lashing out at the Chief Minister, NC State Spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu said the Government has taken the patience of unemployed youth for granted and should not try to portray this brazen nepotism as a miraculous coincidence.

“PDP’s tall rhetoric has fallen flat on its face and this recent list of the JKVIB is another proof of PDP’s insidious and nepotistic style of politics. The list includes not only the son of PDP Vice President, Syed Aroot Madni figures in the list with roll number 703982 issued by JKVIB and PDP General Secretary Peerzada Mansoor’s nephew, Peer Kashif Hussain figures at serial number 2 at the waiting list with roll number 101830. Most of the people figuring in the final list issued by KVIB are either children of close associates of PDP leaders or have direct patronage from the powers that be,” he said.

Demanding an immediate independent probe into the list issued by the JKVIB, the NC State Spokesperson said this was a cruel joke with the youth of the State who are reeling under unprecedented unemployment and hopelessness while children of PDP leaders are being adjusted in Government departments and boards through manipulation and open corruption.

“Is this the reason that the State Government has placed its leaders as VCs of these boards so that they could adjust their children in these institutions? What is the message you are sending out to our youth? Our youth stands dejected, isolated and alienated not only due to the political sellout of the PDP to come to power but also due to this rampant patronage to nepotism and corruption by the Chief Minister. Rather than investing all her time in photo-ops and theatrics, the Chief Minister should introspect and realize she is pushing the youth against the wall and testing their patience”, the NC State Spokesperson added

In addition to that, several people like politicians and journalists have pointed fingers at the selection list, posted on Facebook and twitter.

National Conference’s additional spokesperson, Sarah Hayat Shah posted on her Facebook, “So Madam Mufti’s cousin Syed Aroot Madni (Sartaj Madni’s son) has been appointed as Executive Officer in Khadi & Village Industries Board. PDP betrays the common man while they continue to build successful careers for their kith & kin. Corrupt & shameless to the core!”

Saman Lateef, a Kashmir based journalist, twitted, “Syed Aroot Madni son of PDP Vice President Sartaj Madni, who is also maternal uncle of CM Mehbooba Mufti has been appointed as executive officer of Khadi Village and Industries board. Candidates allege Aroot doesn’t have desired qualification,”.

On the same issue, another Journalist Majid Hyderi wrote on his facebook wall, “Heartiest Congratulations to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba for seemingly getting her cousin ( Uncle Sartaj Madni’s son) selected for the post of Executive Officer, equivalent to Gazetted officer in Khadi and Village Board headed by PDP leader Peerzada Mansoor Hussain. Self-Rule Accomplished.”

However, the authorities of KVIB claims that in the history of KVIB recruitment, first time selection process against the advertised posts were done in a transparent manner.

Secretary and Chief Executive Officer,J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board, Rashid Ahmad Qadri while talking to STATE TIMES over phone said, “I assure you that KVIB has no role in selection process. And also, there was no bias in the selection process.”