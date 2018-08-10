Killing of youth at Farooq’s house: Family seeks CCTV footage

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Family members and relatives of Syeed Murfad Shah, who was killed in the residence of former Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah, took out candle march seeking release of the CCTV footage of the incident.

Briefing media persons here on Thursday, the family members of deceased criticised the callous attitude of administration for not showing its serious concern towards the ‘cold-blooded’ murder of Syeed Murfad Shah.

The protesters demanded judicial probe into the incident in which a youth was shot dead by security forces after he forcibly drove into the residence of former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah.

They urged upon the government to hold impartial probe into the incident and release CCTV footage besides registration of case under Section 302.

Syeed Murfad Shah (25), a resident of Chinore locality in the outskirts of Jammu, was killed when he drove his XUV into the heavily fortified residence of the former Chief Minister at Bathindi before being shot dead by security forces, according to witnesses.