Killing of 4 cops leads to drastic changes in PDP-BJP Govt’s CI policy

Hizb supremo’s 2nd son flown to Delhi; Hizb valley chief’s father arrested; 2 militants’ houses set on fire in Shopian

Ahmed Ali Fayyaz

SRINAGAR: When a team of the National Investigation Agency ((NIA), comprising middle-rung officials Sanjay Kumar Nagpal, K.K. Yadav, Rakesh Kumar Pandey and Krishen Kant Dwivedi flew the Hizbul Mujahideen supremo Syed Salahuddin’s second son Syed Shakeel Ahmad for sustained interrogation by Indigo Flight 6E 2694 from Srinagar airport at 1530 hours on Thursday, most of the viewers ignored it as the agency’s umpteenth operation in connection with the investigation of a Hawala related case registered in May 2017.

The NIA officials maintained that Shakeel’s detention was related to a different Hawala matter in which Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, a right-hand man of separatist hardliner Syed Ali Shah Geelani was allegedly involved in the year 2011. Salahuddin’s one son Shahid Yousuf has already been arrested in the same case in which NIA claimed that the guerrilla group’s money had flown in from Saudi Arabia and a part of it had been delivered to the Hizb supremo’s two sons.

While as Shahid is a regular employee of the Jammu and Kashmir Government’s Agriculture Department, Shakeel has been working in Department of Immunology of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences since long.

According to NIA, Shakeel was arrested and taken on remand to the agency’s headquarters after he chose to ignore summons and notices and failed to appear for questioning.

Knowledgeable sources, however, revealed to STATE TIMES that Shakeel’s arrest and flight to New Delhi was sequel to killing of four men of the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Shopian on Wednesday. Hours after the terror strike, that sent shockwaves among families of thousands of the personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, authorities held

a series of meetings and telephonic conversations between in Srinagar and New Delhi, emphasising radical changes in the counter-insurgency policies adopted and implemented by the political dispensation headed by PDP leaders Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti respectively in the last over three years.

According to sources, government would soon introduce a new policy to detain so-called overground workers and different social media organisers and operators of separatist and terrorist organisations. “We are not perturbed over the number of terrorists, their morale and manoeuvrability. We know well how to tackle it. We are worried over the upperground networking of these organisations which has remained intact and grown up phenomenally in the last couple of years”, said an officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police.

Reports from South Kashmir on Thursday said that Police and security forces swooped down on Beighpora, a village near Awantipora, in the wee hours and arrested Asadullah Naikoo, father of Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief of operations and a category A++ commander Riyaz Naikoo. Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen have jointly claimed responsibility of the fatal attack on the four Policemen. In hours of the attack, militants also kidnapped a Police official’s son in Tral area of Pulwama district.

Police and security forces allegedly set the houses of two top wanted terrorists in Shopian area. Reports said that the residential house of a constable-turned-militant Syed Naveed Mushtaq was set on fire at Nazneenpora after all the inmates were taken out last night. Naveed Mushtaq had escaped from a protected godown of Food Corporation of India at Chondpora Budgam with four rifles last year.

Reports said that house of another militant, called Shahjahan, was set ablaze at Amshipora in the same Shopian district. Residents said that some articles at both the houses were set on fire but the flames were extinguished soon. “It appeared to be a counterterror action to send a message to over a hundred militants in that area. I’m sure, if another strike takes place on Police, several houses of prominent militants shall be destroyed. It’s reminiscent of mid-1990s when militancy was crushed ruthlessly”, said a resident of Pinjora Shopian who has settled in Srinagar in 2002.

Meanwhile, militants too have stepped up their offensive to neutralise proactive actions by Police. Reports from Tral said that the son of a constable who had been kidnapped on Wednesday was still remains untraced. At Midora village in Tral, unidentified gunmen ransacked the house of one SPO on Thursday night. Son of another constable was kidnapped from the same village.

In Kangan village of the same Pulwama district, unidentified gunmen kidnapped the son of one constable and brother of another constable. With this sons and siblings of four Police officials are now believed to be in militants’ custody.