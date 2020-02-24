Kill drug abuse with right-based action

Suresh Kumar

Drug abuse has existed for a long time, but it was not as prominent an issue as it is now. The recent busting of a drug racket in the Sultanwind area of Amritsar, where over 188 kg of heroin and other drugs were seized shows how deep and serious the menace is.

The proliferation and intense abuse of opioids like heroin, opium, poppy husk and pharmaceuticals, including tramadol, buprenorphine, tapentadol, dextropropoxyphene, diphenoxylate, codeine-based syrups and the latest chitta – the synthetic drug – was neither reported nor discussed much in the state of Punjab. Traditional drugs, mainly bhukki (poppy husk), that were considered harmless, have since ceded space to many new harmful and habit-forming new psychoactive substances (NPS), of which synthetic opioids pose a greater threat to human lives. The common man is perplexed by the emergence of these drugs on Punjab’s horizon.

Drug abuse is primarily attributed to prosperity, but the pain of its receding and poverty revisiting some areas of Punjab are seemingly doing more damage to the younger generation. Disparity in riches and farmers’ distress also seem to be hurting society. Drug.

infusion in Punjab is also attributed to our neighbouring country which is fighting a proxy war with India.

Geopolitical dimensions of the drug economy are difficult to deny. According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the European crime-fighting agency, Europol, the global drugs trade is around $435 billion a year, with the annual cocaine trade being about $84 billion. Surely, India and Punjab will have their due share in it, though firm figures are not readily available. The UNODC, in its World Drug Report 2019, has identified some prominent routes of drug trade, namely, the Balkan route via Afghanistan and Turkey; the southern route from Afghanistan via Pakistan to South Asia or Africa; and the northern route through Central Asia to Russia and its federating states. In Punjab, some indigenously cultivated drugs by the states such as Rajasthan and MP, where their cultivation is permitted, are also traded. It is, of course, a source of livelihood for many in those states. Punjab has been demanding a national drug policy that should regulate not only the local cultivation and trading but also the drug peddling and trafficking from across the borders, both land and sea.

There is widespread pain and anger in Punjab on drug abuse by the younger generation. People feel that they lost a generation to naxalism in the late sixties and early seventies, then faced a substantial loss of the younger population to terrorism in the eighties and early nineties and now the threat of drug annihilation of the youth, which is also termed as narco-terrorism, is causing serious social upheaval. This assault on the dynamic Punjabi populace at regular periodic intervals has done long-term damage to the state’s social fabric.

Constrained by such persistent discomfort, many of the peace-loving progressive Punjabis are dispatching their children to other countries, sometimes through illegal channels, even if it amounts to selling their land and other properties. The exodus of a substantial younger population in their productive age does not augur well for the state, and the governments and society should wake up to such a situation. There is no reason for the governments to be lackadaisical in tackling the menace or denying its existence. They should pursue a comprehensively calibrated strategy that does not allow the drug czars to expand trafficking and, instead, ensures stern action against them.

Surely, some of the requisite physical infrastructure was created by building deaddiction and rehabilitation centres, but deaddiction treatment has remained inadequate and expensive. Addicts are socially shunned, and the guilty, particularly those alleged to be within the systems, are not as effectively chased as they should be. The people of Punjab are eager to see exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of drug wounds to our society.

Drug economy is pulled by demand with rising abuse, addiction and profiteering by the drug czars. The reverse push to cut supplies and achieve drug extinction will involve strict enforcement of laws, deaddiction and rehabilitation of those affected, and prevention of new drug users through awareness and training.