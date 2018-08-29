KiKi challenge: Two boys arrested

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Two boys were arrested by Rajouri Police for dancing on roads under the trend ‘KiKi Challenge’ thereby endangering their own lives as well as lives of other people.

As per the details, an information was received by police that two boys danced on road along with their moving car and also filmed the video of this whole episode and shared on Facebook.

In this video, a boy can be seen dancing after deboarding from car and driver continued to drive it forward.

Thereafter, an investigation into this matter was started and it was found that one person namely Veenesh Chibber son of Vijay Kumar resident of Nowshera town near Tehsil office was driving car (JK11B- 8255) in a negligent manner while other person namely Chetan Bali son of Manjeet resident of Qasba Mohalla Nowshera, who was sitting on front seat of car, opened its window and started to dance on road while the car was moving. The video was filmed on Hanjana – Rajal Road.

As the negligent act of both put the their lives at risk besides they also endangered lives of other people, Rajouri Police took cognisance and a case vide FIR 177/2018 under section 279, 336 RPC was registered and both the accused were arrested by police team headed by SHO Nowshera Romal Singh under the supervision of SDPO Nowshera Khaliq Choudhary.