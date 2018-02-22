Kidzee Skylark School shines in Taekwondo

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Students of Kidzee Skylark School, Sidhra, shined in Inter-school Taekwondo Championship organised by Jammu and Kashmir Taekwondo Association in collaboration with J&K State Sports Council at MA Stadium, here recently. Eight students from Kidzee Skylark School, Sidhra participated in the championship. Aakarsha Rasyal, Tejbir Singh and Aqsa Iqbal won gold medals, Samridhi and Haryaksh bagged silver medals and Rupin, Pandita, Dhanya Sharma and Rashil Bazaz won bronze medals. Principal of the school lauded the efforts of Coach Rashmi Abrol and students and congratulated them for the outstanding performance.