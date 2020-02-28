Kidzee Preschool kids visit police station

STATE TIMES NEWSRAJOURI: Kidzee Preschool Rajouri students visited Police Station Rajouri to learn how police station function, duties of police, role of police. Kids gave banquet and distributed sweets to cops and lauded their. SHO Police Station Rajouri Sameer Jillani taught them about functioning of police station, role of police in providing safety to society and displayed them weapons also. Ahmed Raza Managing director Kidzee Rajouri appreciated friendly nature of SHO Rajouri sameer Jillani. Coordinator Kidzee Sehrish Lone extended her thanks to Police Station Rajouri for sparing precious time for the kids.
