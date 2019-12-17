Kids Heaven Millennium School celebrates Annual Day

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Kids Heaven Millennium School celebrated its 19th Annual Day with fervor amid enthusiasm at SS Jain Sthanak Jain Bhawan, here on Monday.

S.P. Karlupia, Municipal Carporator Ward No 32 was the Chief Guest while Pankaj Jain, President S.S. Jain Sabha presided over, Virender Jain Ex Advisor All India Jain conference, Gait Nandan Jain, Zonal President Vichar Kranti Manch International and General Secretary Jammu & Kashmir Gouraksha Samiti and Narinder Jain State President BMMT and RC Kup (Pb) were also present.

Principal, Sweta Jain, welcomed the Guests, participants and dignitaries present on the occasion.

Students presented various cultural programmes besides the colourful and educative events to inspire all, to adopt ethics and morality in life.

Fancy Dress competition was also organized.

The students with merits were felicitated.

Shakindra Jain, Chairman of the Institution, reads the annual reports highlighting the special features/activities of the school.