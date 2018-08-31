Kidnapping of newly-wed couple; HC grants 10-day time to SSP Kathua to produce the bride

JAMMU: HC grants ten days time to SSP Kathua to produce Jeelo, wife of Showkat Ali, resident of Manyari Village near Rajbagh, Kathua, in court.
Newly-wed Showkat and his wife Jeelo were kidnapped in broad- day light by a group of gujjars. Showkat was recovered after two videos of torture were released by the abductors.
Of eight, one of the accused has been arrested while Jeelo is still missing. The High Court on Friday directed SSP Kathua to produce Jeelo within ten days.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Jennifer Lawrence not strict with her diet
Robotics Knee Replacement—tested, proven & need of the hour: Dr Avtar Singh
Felt tremendously sad about Kelly Marie Tran’s bullying: John Cho
I get scared easily, says Shraddha Kapoor
Imtiaz Ali brings out the best in every actor, love to work with him: Pooja Hegde
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper