Kidnapping of newly-wed couple; Eight Gujjars abscond, 22-yr-old youth recovered, wife still missing 

JAMMU: Replicating the ISIS mode of torturing adversaries, a group of Gujjars recorded three videos that went viral on social media about a Gujjar youth, who is being brutally assaulted after being hanged upside down from a tree in an unknown location in Jammu Division after his abduction along with his newly wedded wife.

After STATE TIMES exclusive report, the 22-yr-old Showkat Ali has been recovered by police while his wife is still missing.

“My wife can be killed anytime by the abductors,” said Showkat while talking to STATE TIMES.

“Eight accused are identified and we have given their names to police,” he said, adding, “the videos also prove their identity, which they shot while torturing me.”

Police said, “One of the eight accused have been arrested while efforts are being made to recover the young bride and nab the other accused”.

“All these accused are involved in activities like land-grabbing, bovine smuggling and extortion,” Showkat said, adding FIRs against them are registered at various police stations.

While social media in Jammu is abuzz with the sensational three videos recorded at some unknown locations where the Gujjar youth namely Showkat Ali, son of Kaju Ali resident of village Manyari, Tehsil Hiranagar district Kathua was tied with the rope and beaten up with a baton in open fields in the other video, the same youth was hanged upside down from a tree.

The spine chilling videos show how brutally the abductors, from same community, are assaulting the youth for marrying their daughter (name withheld) against the will of her parents.

The matter has been reported to the police after it was brought to the notice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court but police have only recovered the youth, whereabouts of his wife are not yet known.