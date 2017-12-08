Kidnapper, rape accused held

TATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Police arrested an accused involved in kidnap and rape case of a minor girl in Vilgam area of the district.

Police Station Vilgam received an information from one (name with held) that his minor granddaughter, about 14 years old was kidnapped and raped by one person namely Mohammad Yaseen Chauhan, son of Mohammad Sultan Chauhan, resident of Kachama Meliyal, Kupwara.

On this information, case FIR number 114/2017 under Section 363, 376 RPC was registered in Police Station Vilgam and investigation was set into motion.During the course of investigation, various raids were conducted in order to trace the accused involved in the crime. After strenuous efforts, Police succeeded in tracing and arresting the accused.