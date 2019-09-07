Kidnapped woman traced

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Police on Saturday recovered a kidnapped lady who is resident of Rammnagar, Udhampur .

Giving details, Rajiv Pandey, SSP Udhampur said that based on the complaint of her family members, a case vide FIR No. 57/2019 under section 366 RPC was lodged at Police Station Ramnagar and a team of Police Station Ramnagar led by SHO under the supervision of SDPO Ramnagar and Rajinder Kumar Katoch Addl. SP Udhampur were constituted. The conducted raids at different suspected locations and finally the kidnapped woman was saved from the kidnapper namely Bilal, son of Munir Ahmed, resident of Kara, Gandoh who was arrested on spot by the police party of Police Station Ramnagar from Thathri, Doda and brought back safely to Police Station Ramnagar and handed over to her family after proper legal procedure. Further investigation of the case is going on.