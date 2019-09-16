Kidnapped minor girl rescued; accused arrested

STATE TIMES NEWS

POONCH: Police on Monday rescued a minor girl hailing from Poonch who was kidnapped by a person few days ago.

As per the details, On September 10, a complaint was lodged with regard to kidnapping of a minor girl. On this, a case vide FIR 148/2019 under relevant sections was lodged in Police Station Poonch.

Police immediately swung into action and different teams under overall supervision of SSP Poonch Ramesh K Angral and under the guidance of Add. SP Poonch Raja Aadil were formed led by SHO Police Station Poonch Nishant Gupta and raids were conducted by the teams at different places.

Finally, team led by SI Faquir Singh found the girl and rescued her from outside the state. The accused namely Koushal Kumar of Samba has also been arrested.