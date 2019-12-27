Kidnapped girl recovered

STATE TIMES NEWS BARI BRAHMANA: A kidnapped girl was recovered from Rajouri on Thursday and handed-over to family members by Police on Thursday. As per details, one Bharat Bhushan, resident of Palli lodged a complaint with Police that her daughter went to college but did not return back. Acting on the compliant, Police registered a case and started investigation, during which Police got a tip-off that the kidnapped girl is in Saledi village of Rajouri. Police immediately raided the spot and rescued the girl, who was handed-over to family after all medico-legal formalities. Further investigation is going on to nab the culprits.
