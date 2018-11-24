Kichloo terms dissolution of LA as murder of democracy

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Senior National Conference leader and former Minister of State for Home Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo on Saturday accused New Delhi of playing with the mandate of the people of Jammu and Kashmir by throttling democracy.

“The recent decision on dissolution of the Legislative Assembly is actually murder of democracy and latest assault of the BJP on the democratic rights of the people of the State”, Kichloo said in a statement.

Kichloo said that the BJP throttled democracy at a time when the Governor’s Administration is taking all the credit for holding the so-called elections at grass roots level. The fact is that these elections have lost the sheen with majority of people preferring to stay away, he added.

Kichloo blamed the NDA Government at the Centre and the BJP for anti-people policies in Jammu and Kashmir, saying a concerted effort is being made to disturb peace and tranquility for which the state is known the world over. He expressed concern over the killing of innocent civilians and said the situation is quite volatile and alarming with people feeling a sense of insecurity.

The former minister cautioned the Centre against its machinations in the State, adding that the people will foil all attempts of communal divide by maintaining time tested unity. He said divisive politics has no place in the state like Jammu and Kashmir which has withstood test of times during most difficult situations.