Khidmat Centre operators seek permanent settlement

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Khidmat Centre Association (JKKCA) urged upon the Lieutenant Governor of J&K Union Territory to direct J&K Bank management for formulation of a permanent settlement policy in favour of Khidmat Centre professionals.

“Permanent settlement is our right to claim and obligation of the J&K Bank to formulate it as we have been working with the Bank for last 10 years,” they said, adding, they hope a strong and stern action from the Lt Governor to save their future.

They said that the J&K Bank had established 1204 Khidmat centres across J&K under assigned role of Service Centre Agency envisaged in National e-Governance Programme and after issuing advertisement for the establishment of the same in 2009, the Bank selected highly qualified youth under defined and specific criteria.

“The current status and position of Khidmat Centre operators in J&K is heartening and pathetic as people at helm of the affairs have ruined and hijacked the project for their vested interests. They never bothered of guidelines of the Bank,” they alleged.

The Khidmat centre operators said that hundreds of meetings have been so far conducted by the bank since 2009 but not only minutes of the meeting, even orders from Bank’s apex authorities evaporated in the air and their practical implementation is a dream yet.

“The catastrophic shift in the law and order problem in J&K is another headache for our survival as our business mainly dependent on inter connectivity which is totally blocked till date and remains suspended throughout the year,” they said, adding now it is ‘Do or Die’ situation for them as most of them have crossed the maximum age limit and are not eligible for any other recruitment process. They urged the Bank to expedite the process of their engagement as regular employees as they deserve it.