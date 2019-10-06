Khelo India: Sports tournament begins at Ramban

????????????????????????????????????

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: District Development Commissioner (DDC) Ramban Nazim Zai Khan on Saturday declared open a sports tournament here at Government Higher Secondary School Ramban organised under Khelo India programme “Sports for Peace and Development”.

The inaugural event was attended by SSP Ramban, Anita Sharma, ASP Sanjay Parihar, DYSSO, Sukhdev Raj Sharma, Principal Govt. HSS Ramban and officers of various other departments.

After the inauguration, the DDC interacted with the participants and urged the youth to actively participate in the sports activities for their all-round development.

“The initiative aims to encourage and hone potential youth the fundamentals and the basics of their favourite sport and provide them a place to start with” he added.

The first day witnessed a volleyball and Kabaddi match. The volleyball match was won by HS Pernote by defeating HSS Ramban, while the Kabaddi match was won by HS Gham by defeating HSS Ramban.