Khelo India Phase 3: Div Com Jammu inaugurates 5-day badminton tournament

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma on Monday inaugurated a five-day Badminton Tournament under Kehlo India Phase 3 at Badminton Hall, Indoor Complex Police Lines, here.

The tournament is being organised by Department of Youth Services and Sports in collaboration with District Administration Jammu and Jammu Police for boys, girls, men, women and veterans.

While giving details of an event, the official of Youth Services and Sports informed that around 425 players are participating in the tournament including under-14 and under -17 boys and girls from 14 zones of district Jammu. The five-day tournament will conclude on October 25, 2019.

The tournament is aimed at to provide platform to potential sportspersons to showcase their talent, fostering awareness and cognisance among the youngsters about the physical fitness as well as good health.

The Divisional Commissioner declared the tournament open by lighting the traditional lamp. He welcomed all the participants and highlighted the importance of sports and also urged the young players to stay away from social evils- including the menace of drugs.

He also praised the organisers for holding the programme in a befitting manner.

The Divisional Commissioner and other guests also interacted with the players.

District Development Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, SSP Jammu, Tejinder Singh, District Youth Services & Sports Officer Jammu, Sukhdev Sharma, ZPEOs of District Jammu and other officials of the department were also present on the occasion.

The proceedings of today’s programme were conducted by Rajinder Kotwal, PEM and Rajni Sharma.

Today’s Results

BOYS Badminton Single Under-14: Kashish beat Keshav 21-6; Shivam Rajput beat Rishav Kumar 21-08; Adnan Ahmad beat Vansh Kohli 21-14; Avishak Sudan beat Dalbir Singh 21-4; Krishna Dewakar beat Karvinder Singh 21-13; Vaibhav Mehta & Sanchit Khajuria gets walk over. Under-17 Single: Saksham Sharma beat Ajay Kumar 21-06; Koushal Bhat beat Manish Kumar 21-11; Sarvesh Kumar beat Abhinandan 21-09 points; Yasasvi beat Robin Khajuira 21-03; Danish Raina beat Karam Kosh 21-14; Vinyak Gupta beat Bupinder Pal Singh 21- 12; Saksham beat Harsh Sharma 21-06; Ojav Suri beat Neeraj Kumar 21-02; Manish Gupta beat Vipan Khajuria 21-14; Danish Babari beat Ramiz Raja 21-13; Rahul Kumar gets walk over. Ansh Joshi beat Udhay Choudhary 21-12.

Today’s matches were officiated by panel of experts of Badminton of Department of Youth Services and Sports, Jammu.