Khelo India: DDC reviews implementation of sports scheme

KATHUA: District Development Commissioner, Dr. Raghav Langer, on Friday chaired a meeting regarding preparation of revised action plan for conducting inter block and district level sports events under Khelo India scheme across the district.

DDC directed the District Youth Services & Sports Officer, who is also the Nodal Officer of Khelo India Scheme, to organise School Olmypics, a mega multi sports event for private and government educational institutions.

He also asked him to arrange coaching facilities in different sports disciplines across the district so that budding players can be groomed under expert guidance to achieve the objective of the scheme.

Repair of existing and developing new sports infrastructure, distribution of sports kits/gear among registered youth clubs, sport events for senior citizens are few other issues which were discussed threadbare.

He impressed upon the officers to encourage the youth, especially pass outs and dropouts besides school going students, to participate in sports activities.

The DDC stressed on giving wide publicity of the event through print and electronic media besides erecting hoardings at prominent places.

The DDC also asked for framing committees for purchase of equipment, refreshment and sports kits to ensure the availability of necessary stock during the sports event.

The meeting was attended by ADC, Ghanshyam Singh, CPO, Uttam Singh, CEO, Prem Nath, ASP, Ramnish Gupta, DYSSO Kathua, DTO, Nagesh Jamwal and CRPF Officer.