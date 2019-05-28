Khanna seeks commendation for ‘Jaagruk Matdata’ of bereaved family

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP National Vice-President and Prabhari of J&K State, Avinash Rai Khanna sought bestowing of honour and acclamation in favour of a bereaved family of Kandi village Mengarwal in district Hoshiarpur of Punjab, which casted votes in extreme sad and sorrowful circumstances.

In order to respect the democracy and value of their votes, he said that grief-stricken family members chose to cast their votes first before conducting last rites of their son.

The BJP leader, while appreciating the act of highly enlightened family towards their right of exercising franchise, said that they have not only performed their duty well while understanding responsibility of strengthening democratic institutions of the country, but also set an example for entire country, particularly for those citizens, who show casual and careless approach towards voting on the day of polling.

Khanna also visited the residence of bereaved family to express sympathy and also bestowed his gesture of admiration by honouring the family for exhibiting the highest sense of responsibility by not letting their votes go wasted despite being grief-stricken.

It may be mentioned that young son of the family expired on 18th May, whereas elections for the constituency held on 19th May, the day coinciding with his cremation.

Meanwhile, Khanna has written separate letters to the Chief Election Commission of India as also to the Election Commission of Punjab and Deputy Commissioner of Hoshiarpur to recognise the act as exceptional, when a bereaved family chose to cast its votes before following rituals related to last rites of a deceased family-member.

The senior BJP leader requested for presenting some kind of commendation as ‘Jaagruk Matdata’ to these voters, so that it could become an eye-opener for all voters that how important it is to cast vote, irrespective of being pre-occupied or under adverse circumstances.