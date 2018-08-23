Khanna pays tributes to Atal in Kashmir

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Vice-President and Prabhari for J&K State Avinash Rai Khanna along with BJP State General Secretary & Incharge Ladakh Affairs Yudhvir Sethi, State Vice-President & Co- Incharge Kashmir Affairs (MLC) Sofi Yousuf and other senior party leaders paid tributes to former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Avinash Rai Khanna, while paying tributes to the great leader, termed him as iron man, who never compromised on ideology in his life time. He said that Atal always remained on the move. He referred Vajpayee as a very practical man with a positive approach towards the life.

Khanna further said that Vajpayee was a noble soul, who always worked for the national interests and a man who presented the real essence of humanity in front of whole world. He said that we have suffered a huge loss in terms of guiding and inspirational force, ready to correct the party workers at any point of time in any situation. He will surely be watching us from the heavens, he added.

Yudhvir Sethi, while paying tributes to the great soul, said that the void caused by the departure of Atal ji can never be fulfilled. He said that the loss suffered cannot be covered by the society in coming time. He was a great visionary, he said.

Sofi Yousuf, paying his tributes to the former PM said that Atal ji was having a personality, that was loved by one and all, beyond all limits of ideological, regional or religion differences.