Khanna appointed BJP’s Central Disciplinary Committee Member

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP National Vice-President and Prabhari for Jammu & Kashmir, Avinash Rai Khanna has been appointed as the Member of party’s Central Disciplinary Committee. He has been bestowed with the organisational responsibility by BJP National President, Amit Shah.

Avinash Rai Khanna, who is currently looking after three States viz Rajasthan, Goa and Jammu & Kashmir as Prabhari, is National Vice-President in BJP’s organisational setup.

Khanna started his political career from Punjab, his birth state and remained MLA from Garh Shankar, State President Punjab, Lok Sabha MP and Rajya Sabha MP, besides holding many other important positions at national-level including National Vice Chairman, Indian Red Cross Society.

Keeping in view his long experience in pubic and organisational matters, which earned him the distinction of being a seasoned politician, the party has given him such an important responsibility.

Meanwhile, State BJP has greeted Avinash Rai Khanna on being appointed as Member of Central Disciplinary Committee and wished him success in carrying out his new assignment in line with policies and principles of the party.