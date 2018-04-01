Share Share 0 Share 0

Pranayama is an ancient breathing technique developed by monks. It is not just a simple breathing exercise but a scientific breathing technique to control one’s prana. This ancient breathing method helps to calm the body and mind, which strengthens the body’s inner vitality. Khand Pranayama is one such essential Pranayama, which has been lost in translation for generations. This Pranayama was kept extremely private and was not discussed until now. Khand implies divide or split.

This Pranayama is about splitting the breath into two parts. First take a deep breath – inhale for a count of two; then exhale completely for the count of two. This completes one set. This ought to be done continuously without a break. As a beginner, start with three sets of one minute each and afterwards increment it step by step. Nonetheless, it is recommended not to surpass ten minutes. I am deeply grateful to my master Ishaputra, who has shared the secrets of this hitherto unknown Pranayama with me and I pray to the Gurumandala to help me spread this knowledge.

Procedure: Sit in a comfortable position and breathe through both your nostrils. Once your mind and breathing are aligned, start with the Khand Pranayama technique. Close your eyes and start by inhaling. Inhale twice and exhale twice without stopping. This is Dwi Khand Pranayama. You can start with one set for one minute and increase the whole set of three for a minute.

Limitless Benefits: This powerful Pranayama affects the functioning of different systems of the body and affords countless benefits. This Pranayama will help you develop physically, mentally and emotionally. Though its benefits are manifold, here is a list of 10 positives you can draw by regular practise:

1. Athletes can use this breathing technique to enhance their perseverance levels for an entire range of games and sporting activities.

2. This Pranayama functions as a wonder drug for individuals with lung issues and those dealing with poor stamina and shortness of breath.

3. One can effect positive change and tranquility by practising this Pranayama in just three or four days.

4. Khand Pranayama helps build your core muscles, which in turn helps balance and strengthen the muscles close to the spine.

5. Khand Pranayama helps with hyper and hypo thyroid issues.

6. It provides an effective remedy for stress and stress-related disorders.

7. This form of Pranayama also helps in cardiovascular diseases.

8. Khand Pranayama can extend life expectancy.

9. By practising it daily, you can develop a strong mind and willpower.

10. If done right, this can also help you with weight loss.