Khan inaugurates Cosmic Vastu Solutions office

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan on Sunday inaugurated Cosmic Vastu Solutions office here at K.C Plaza, Commercial Complex, Residency Road . Khan congratulated Summi Seth, Proprietor of Cosmic Vastu Solutions for providing an easy access to the people for such solutions. He appreciated the concept of Vastu which has immense potential to provide solutions while designing homes, buildings and commercial establishments. Prominent members of civil society were also present on the occasion.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Stations along with lifestyle modification reverse CVD burden: Dr Sushil
Privileged to be working with Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt in ‘Shamshera’: Vaani
Cinema and streaming can happily co-exist: Ajay Devgn
‘War’ enters Rs 200 crore club
Ajay Devgn’s next production ‘Tribhanga’ to release on Netflix, begins shooting
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper