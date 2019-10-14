Khan inaugurates Cosmic Vastu Solutions office

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan on Sunday inaugurated Cosmic Vastu Solutions office here at K.C Plaza, Commercial Complex, Residency Road .

Khan congratulated Summi Seth, Proprietor of Cosmic Vastu Solutions for providing an easy access to the people for such solutions. He appreciated the concept of Vastu which has immense potential to provide solutions while designing homes, buildings and commercial establishments.

Prominent members of civil society were also present on the occasion.