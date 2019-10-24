Khalsa hails Union Govt’s decision on Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary celebrations

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: BJP senior leader and former MLC, Charanjeet Singh Khalsa hailed the decision of the Government of India to celebrate Guru Nanak Dev’s 550th birth anniversary at Government level in all the states and even abroad.

Addressing media persons here on Wednesday, Khalsa said that the matter was discussed with various Sikh organisations of state and public in general to finalise events for the celebration.

“Moreover, I met Governor Satya Pal Malik on November 26 and submitted a proposal for celebration of the great event in J&K,” he mentioned.

Khalsa also expressed gratitude to the Governor and his administration for establishing ‘Guru Nanak Chair’ besides issuing necessary orders for the same. “It will enable the scholars to bring more clarity on preaching and visit of Guru Sahib to all the three regions viz Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh,” Khalsa added.

BJP All Cells Incharge Varinderjeet Singh, BJP Co-operative Cell State Convener H S Pammy, BJP leaders Harbhajan Singh Rishi, Joginder Singh Sahni and former MLA Bharat Gandhi were also present in the press conference.