Khalsa Club lifts Shaheed Major Rohit Sharma T-20 trophy

JAMMU: Khalsa Cricket Club, Poonch lifted Shaheed Major Rohit Sharma Twenty-20 Cricket Tournament organised by army at Degree College Ground, here on Monday.

The Under-19 event received an overwhelming response and a total of sixteen teams of Poonch District participated.

In the exciting final match played today, Khalsa Cricket Club after winning the toss elected to bat and scored 106 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 15 overs. Nadeem Khan was the top scorer with 23 runs off 20 balls while Harpanjot made 18 runs off 22 balls. For Mandi Club, Salil and Sarfraz shared two wickets each.

In reply, Mandi Cricket Club was bowled out for 100 runs in14.2 overs thus losing by a mere six runs. Sarfraz made 22 run off 15 balls and Mandi Ali added 28 run to the total. For Khalsa Club, Rashiv claimed three wickets while Nadeem took two.

Nadeem Khan, who was the chief architect of victory for Khalsa Cricket Club, was named Man of the Match.

In the closing ceremony, the Chief Guest, Pardeep Sharma, Member Legislative Council (MLC), who gave away trophies to winner and runner up teams.

Others present were Ali Mohd, chairman Rohit Memorial Society, Capt Parveen Kumar, Parvaz Ahmed, Iftka Ahmed, Vijay Kumar besides army officials and civil officials.