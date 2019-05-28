Khajuria flays leaking and making rape victim’s medical report viral, demands action

Share Share 0 Share

Jammu: Rajiv Khajuria Member Selection cum Oversight Committee under Juvenile Justice Act has strongly condemned the publicity of the medical report issued by SKIMS Medical College Hospital Srinagar of a minor girl child who allegedly fell victim to rape in Kashmir Valley.

In his statement, Khajuria expressed his shock on the fact that the medical report of the victim has been made viral on the social media. Giving details about the unfortunate incident, Khajuria said that the result of the medical examination of any juvenile victim is a confidential document which cannot be made public as it has the potential to harm, stigmatize and impact the future of the child. He said that making the document public is a clear violation of section 97 (6) of the JJ Act which states “Any person in possession of any information or document or record pertaining to child or a juvenile or juvenile in conflict with law shall not make disclosure of the same, in any manner: provided that disclosure may be made under the orders of the Competent Authority if it is in the interest of such child” which invites cognizance under the Law.

Khajuria also said that the name of the child has been divulged on the social media which has a deep bearing on the child’s and her families life. He demanded that Concerned authorities must take notice of the violation of the Act, dishonour to the child’s life and book those who are responsible for leaking and making document viral on social media.

Khajuria appealed all stakeholders to take care of such incidents in future and resist from publishing any material related to and impacting the life and honour of the children in strict adherence to the JJ Act.