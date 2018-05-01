Khabir takes over as BDO Rajouri

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAJOURI: Dr. Abdul Khabir, a junior KAS Officer of 2011 Batch on Tuesday took over the charge of Block Development Officer Rajouri with additional charge of District Panchayat Officer Rajouri. Known for his efficiency in delivery of public services and quick disposal Dr Khabir has already served at key postings including Tehsildar Mendhar, Tehsildar Thana Mandi, CDPO Kalakote and District Social Welfare Officer Rajouri. During his tenure as DSWO he spearheaded an intensive awareness campaign on Beti Bachao Beti Padhao which earned him accolades from District Administration and the public.