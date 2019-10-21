‘Kesri Jazia’ on people of Jammu unacceptable: Harsh

STATE TIMES NEWS

VIJAYPUR: Reiterating the demand for winding up of Sarore Toll Plaza, a contingent of NPP workers led by Harsh Dev Singh Chairman JKNPP and Yash Paul Kundal State President Young Panthers held a protest at Vijaypur Chowk in Samba District on Monday. The agitated protestors torched effigy of BJP.

Speaking on the occasion, Harsh Dev Singh questioned the justification for multiple Toll Plazas when the Govt was levying huge duties, taxes and cesses on petrol for the purpose of up-gradation and maintenance of roads. He said that petrol prices cost the Govt barely Rs. 30-35 per litre but it was selling the same to consumers at Rs. 75-80 per litre after imposing huge taxes on its sale. And only recently the Ministry of surface Transport led introduced a onetime tax of 9 per cent on purchase of vehicles besides unreasonable hike in the fines under the Motor Vehicles Act. He said that govt moves clearly amounted to “extortion” and a “dacoity” committed upon the pockets of common man.

Lambasting the BJP led govt for levying “Kesri Jazia” upon the people, Harsh Dev Singh said that both the present government and its nodal agency had connived together to organize loot and legalize plunder in the name of multiple Toll Plazas exclusively conceptualized for Jammu region. He said that Jazia was a term conceived by BJP while in opposition to oppose the Toll Plazas in Jammu. And now when in power, it was resorting to “Kesri Jazia” in the form of multiple Toll Plazas, said Singh. “You are extorting money from the commuters in the name of toll tax. Can you explain and justify the installation of the site just ahead of Lakhanpur Plaza and just behind Ban Toll Plaza in violation of your own norms and guidelines? We will not tolerate this. Multiple Toll Plazas have only sparked public outrage and caused unrest in the entire Jammu region. It has to go. Close it or get ready to face consequences”, warned Harsh.

Seeking immediate abolition of Sarore Toll Plaza, Harsh Dev Singh said it would not only break the back of the people with hefty taxes but affect pilgrimage tourism which had been a backbone of J&K’s economy for decades.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Yash Paul Kundal, Rajesh Padgotra, Yash Sharma, Khajoor Singh, Capt. Sultan Singh, B.D Sharma, Puran Singh, Udhayveer Singh, Rakesh Verma besides others.